GIEWS Country Brief: Bolivia 1 February 2021

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

• Dry weather conditions raise concerns on yield prospects for 2021 winter crops

• Cereal production in 2020 estimated at near-record level

• Import requirements of cereals in 2020/21 forecast at high levels

• Retail prices of cereals near year-earlier values reflecting adequate supplies

• Concerns on food security situation of most vulnerable households amid economic downturn

Dry weather conditions raise concerns on yield prospects for 2021 winter crops

The 2021 winter season maize, wheat and rice crops are currently at flowering to grain filling stages. Rainfall deficits between October and December 2020 caused delays to planting operations and affected the early development of crops. As at the first dekad of January (see VCI map), vegetation conditions in the main producing western areas of Santa Cruz Department were significantly stressed. The weather forecast for the February-April 2021 period indicates a high likelihood of below-average rainfall, lowering yield expectations.

Cereal production in 2020 estimated at near-record level

Aggregate cereal production in 2020 is estimated at a near-record level of 3 million tonnes, slightly higher than the previous year's already high level. The bumper output is mainly the result of above-average yields of winter maize, sorghum and wheat crops, reflecting favourable weather conditions. Production of rice is estimated to be 10 percent above the previous five-year average due to high yields, supported by adequate rainfall amounts in the main producing departments of Santa Cruz and Beni, which more than offset a slight contraction in the planted area.