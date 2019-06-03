GIEWS Country Brief: Bolivia 03-June-2019

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Cereal production forecast at near-average level in 2019

The harvesting of rice and summer maize crops was completed in mid-May, with exceptions of the southern Chaco Region, where harvesting operations of maize continue until end-June.

The summer maize output, which accounts to slightly more than half of the total production, is anticipated to decline due to reduced plantings instigated by the lower prices of maize as well as dry weather conditions at the planting period. In addition, reduced precipitation during the January-February period and excessive rains in April in the main producing Santa Cruz Department adversely affected yields. The recent rains improved soil moisture conditions for the ongoing planting of winter maize, wheat and sorghum crops. As the weather forecast points to above-average precipitation during the crop development stage between May and July, the 2019 wheat and sorghum production is forecast at above-average levels due to an upturn in yields.

The positive prospects for the 2019 wheat crop also reflect an increase in the Government’s procurement prices in wheat (FPMA policy), contributed to larger plantings.

FAO’s preliminary forecasts put the 2019 cereal production at a near-average level, as the positive prospects of the winter season production offset the reduced outputs of the summer crops.

Cereal imports in 2018/19 marketing year expected to decline to below-average levels

Cereal import requirements in the 2018/19 marketing year (July/June) are expected at below-average levels of 509 000 tonnes. This mainly reflects a decline in wheat and maize imports, following good outputs from the 2017/18 agricultural season.

Maize prices declined in April in line with seasonal trends

In April, prices of yellow maize decreased seasonally with the 2019 summer crop harvest. While prices were slightly below year-earlier levels in the major producing Santa Cruz Department, they were 12 percent higher year on year in the capital, La Paz. In most markets, prices of rice were generally lower than in April last year reflecting adequate supplies. Prices of wheat flour, mostly imported from Argentina, weakened in April, but remained generally higher year on year.