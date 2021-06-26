Evaluation of Bolivia WFP Country Strategic Plan 2018-2022

1. Background

These Terms of Reference (TOR) were prepared by the WFP Office of Evaluation based upon an initial document review and consultation with stakeholders. The purpose of these Terms of Reference (TOR) is to provide key information to stakeholders about the evaluation, to guide the evaluation team and specify expectations during the various phases of the evaluation. The TOR are structured as follows: section 1 provides information on the context; section 2 presents the rationale, objectives, stakeholders and main users of the evaluation; section 3 presents the WFP portfolio and defines the scope of the evaluation; section 4 identifies the evaluation approach and methodology; section 5 indicates how the evaluation will be organized. The annexes provide additional information.

1.1. Introduction

3. Country Strategic Plan Evaluations (CSPEs) encompass the entirety of WFP activities during a specific period. Their purpose is twofold: 1) to provide evaluation evidence and learning on WFP's performance for countrylevel strategic decisions, specifically for developing the next Country Strategic Plan (CSP) and 2) to provide accountability for results to WFP stakeholders. These evaluations are mandatory for all CSPs and are carried out in line with the WFP Policy on Country Strategic Plan and WFP Evaluation Policy.

1.2. Context

General Overview

4. The Plurinational State of Bolivia, is a landlocked country located in western-central South America. It borders to the north and east with Brazil, to the south with Argentina, to the west with Peru, to the southeast with Paraguay and to the southwest with Chile. The constitutional capital is Sucre, while the seat of government and executive capital is La Paz. The largest city and principal industrial center is Santa Cruz de la Sierra, located in the Llanos Orientales (tropical lowlands), a mostly flat region in the east of the country.

5. With a surface area of 1,098,6 km2, Bolivia is the fifth largest country in South America, after Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Colombia (and alongside Paraguay, one of the only two landlocked countries in the Americas). Three predominant geographical zones are considered in the Bolivian territory: i) Andina, covering 28 percent of the national territory; ii) Sub-Andean, an intermediate region between the altiplano and the eastern plains, covering 13 percent of the territory and iii) Plains: covering 59 percent of the territory.

6. The Plurinational State of Bolivia is a unitary republic with a representative democratic government. Politically and administratively, the country is divided into 9 departments, 112 provinces, 339 municipalities and 1,384 cantons. The Plurinational Legislative Assembly is bicameral. The House of Representatives consists of 130 members directly elected for 5 years. The Senate consists of 36 members directly elected for 5 years.

7. Bolivia had experienced political instability in the last years. In October 2020, general elections were held for President, Vice-President, and all seats in both the Senate and Chamber of Deputies. Luis Arce from the Movement for Socialism (MAS) party was elected president, securing majorities in both chambers of the Plurinational Legislative Assembly.

8. The total population of Bolivia is of 11.6 million by 2020, with a yearly growth rate of 1.4%. While the last census was held in 2012, national projections estimate that by 2020 49.6 percent of the population was female, and 29.9 percent lived in rural areas. According to 2012 census, 40.6 percent of respondents indicated feeling part of some indigenous group, predominantly Quechua or Aymara (almost 90% of responses) followed by Chiquitano, Guarani and Mojeno.

9. Approximately one third of the population (30.6 percent) is under 15 years, while the economically active population (15 to 64 years) is at 62 percent. Life expectancy at birth is 71.2 years, with women living 6 years longer than men on average. Under-5 mortality rate is of 27 per 1000 births while fertility rate is of 2.7 children per woman. The percentage of child marriage was at 10.7 in 2016 while the adolescent fertility rate declined from 77 in 2010 to 64 in 2018, still slightly above the average for the Latin America and Caribbean region, which is 62.

10. The Plurinational State of Bolivia has been heavily affected by COVID-19 pandemic, counting with an overall number of 202,818 cases and 10,051 deaths as of 27 January 2020.

11. With regard to restrictions to movement, as of January 2021 it is possible to enter and leave Bolivia by commercial flights. Passengers boarding flights to Bolivia must have negative test results for COVID-19, certified by a Bolivian consulate. Land, river and lake border crossings remain closed. In La Paz, a curfew applies Monday to Friday between 22:00 and 5:00. In public places, including outdoor, 1.5m distance from other people and facemasks use, including outside are imposed.

9 Schools remained close for the entire year of 202010 and are expected to resume in February 2021, mostly virtually.