08 Sep 2019

Emergency assistance for Amazon rainforest fires in Plurinational State of Bolivia

Report
from Government of Japan
Published on 06 Sep 2019 View Original

  1. On September 6, the Government of Japan has decided to provide emergency assistance (sanitary and medical supplies, etc.) through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), in response to a request from the Government of Plurinational State of Bolivia concerning a forest fire in the Amazon rainforest.

  2. Japan has decided to provide this emergency assistance considering the friendly relations with Bolivia including the fact that this year conmemorates the 120th anniversary of the Japanese migration to Bolivia as part of the international community’s efforts against the Amazon rainforest fire discussed at the G7 Biarritz Summit.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.