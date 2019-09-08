Emergency assistance for Amazon rainforest fires in Plurinational State of Bolivia

On September 6, the Government of Japan has decided to provide emergency assistance (sanitary and medical supplies, etc.) through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), in response to a request from the Government of Plurinational State of Bolivia concerning a forest fire in the Amazon rainforest.

Japan has decided to provide this emergency assistance considering the friendly relations with Bolivia including the fact that this year conmemorates the 120th anniversary of the Japanese migration to Bolivia as part of the international community’s efforts against the Amazon rainforest fire discussed at the G7 Biarritz Summit.