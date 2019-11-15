15 Nov 2019

Deeply Concerned about Developments in Bolivia, Secretary‑General Appoints Personal Envoy, Offering Support for Peaceful Solution to Crisis

Report
from UN Secretary-General
Published on 14 Nov 2019 View Original

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary‑General António Guterres:

The Secretary‑General remains deeply concerned about developments in Bolivia. He reiterates his appeal to all Bolivians to refrain from violence and exercise utmost restraint. The Secretary‑General has asked Jean Arnault to engage, as his Personal Envoy, with all Bolivian actors and offer United Nations support in efforts to find a peaceful resolution to the crisis, including through transparent, inclusive and credible elections. Mr. Arnault is traveling to Bolivia today.

Mr. Arnault is the former Special Representative of the Secretary‑General for Colombia. He has also served as Special Representative of the Secretary‑General for Georgia, Afghanistan, Burundi and Guatemala.

For information media. Not an official record.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.