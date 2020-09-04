COVID-19 Emergency Response Latin America and the Caribbean Report: Based on Internal Situation Report Nº 17 (August 31, 2020)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

5.892.501 Confirmed cases

193.586 Confirmed deaths

At this moment, Latin America and the Caribbean is the region with the most restrictive measures at the global level

COVID-19 has spread to all 54 counties and territories in the Americas Region

Only includes the countries where Plan International in the region has a presence; excluding USA, Mexico and Canada.

*Updated as of September 1st 2020 at 8:00pm ET

HOW COVID-19 DEEPLY AFFECTS THE WORLD IN WHICH GIRLS GROW UP

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, pre-existing problems of gender inequality and social exclusion have worsened and this has been stopping and even reversing the progress made towards gender equality, inclusion, and girls’ rights. The pandemic proved to have both short-term effects, such as food insecurity, lack of education and increased domestic gender violence, and long-term effects such as difficulties to recovery or re-establish income generation opportunities, early pregnancies and child marriage.

