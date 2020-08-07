COVID-19 Emergency Response Latin America and the Caribbean Report: Based on Internal Situation Report Nº 16 (August 5, 2020)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

4.054.586 Confirmed cases

143.800 Confirmed deaths

At this moment, Latin America and the Caribbean is the region with the most restrictive measures at the global level

COVID-19 has spread to all 54 counties and territories in the Americas Region

BENEFICIARIES REACHED SO FAR 7.343.016 PEOPLE

HOW IS COVID-19 IMPACTING GIRLS IN THE REGION?