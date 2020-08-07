Bolivia + 12 more
COVID-19 Emergency Response Latin America and the Caribbean Report: Based on Internal Situation Report Nº 16 (August 5, 2020)
SITUATION OVERVIEW
4.054.586 Confirmed cases
143.800 Confirmed deaths
At this moment, Latin America and the Caribbean is the region with the most restrictive measures at the global level
COVID-19 has spread to all 54 counties and territories in the Americas Region
BENEFICIARIES REACHED SO FAR 7.343.016 PEOPLE
HOW IS COVID-19 IMPACTING GIRLS IN THE REGION?
As previous reports, all CO report 3 mayor issues in the lives of girls: 1. Increase in gender-based violence both in virtual spaces and in everyday life. 2 Anxiety and uncertainty generated by the decline in livelihoods and economic means 3. And increase in domestic and care work.
Detrimental to the quality of education, lack of social contact and emotional containment. The issue of mental health is also been reported in several countries. The confinement measures are weakening girls social and collective actions, even if there are virtual means this is something not all girls have access to. This impacts directly to their access to education and self-organization in their communities.
As previously reported, the effects of COVID 19 have led to the collapse of local health systems, preventing women, adolescents and youth from accessing sexual and reproductive health services.