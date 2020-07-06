Bolivia + 12 more
COVID-19 Emergency Response Latin America and the Caribbean Report: Based on Internal Situation Report Nº 14 (Jul 2, 2020)
Attachments
SITUATION OVERVIEW
2.138.141 Confirmed cases
85.247 Confirmed deaths
12 countries have total/partial quarantine and/or lockdows
COVID-19 has spread to all 54 counties and territories in the Americas Region
HOW IS COVID-19 IMPACTING GIRLS IN THE REGION?
As every week. the three most pressing concerns are: the increase in gender-based violence against girls as a result of confinement. the lack of access to education and the increase in care work that falls on girls.
Brazil reiterates its concern about the invisibility of girls in government actions as well as in reports of violence. In addition to concern about the possible increase in care work that may fall on girls now that adults will have to return to work.
Guatemala adds its concern about the interaction between COVID and the tropical storms experienced. which have aggravated the food shortage situation.
Paraguay also highlights the risk of increased child labour as a result of the economic crisis.