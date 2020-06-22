Bolivia + 12 more
COVID-19 Emergency Response Latin America and the Caribbean Report: Based on Internal Situation Report Nº 13 (Jun 19, 2020)
Attachments
SITUATION OVERVIEW *
1.472.447 Confirmed cases
64.880 Confirmed deaths
12 countries have total/partial quarantine and/or lockdows
Nicaragua is the only country where there are not lockdows
*Only includes the countries where Plan International in the region has a presence; excluding USA and Canada
BENEFICIARIES REACHED SO FAR 3.854.673 PEOPLE
HOW IS COVID-19 IMPACTING GIRLS IN THE REGION?
Gender-based violence against girls and women continue to be the common denominator in all countries.
As every week, the three most pressing concerns are: the increase in gender-based violence against girls as a result of confinement, the lack of access to education and the increase in care work that falls on girls.
This week it is interesting to highlight Brazil's concern about the invisibility of girls in government actions as well as in reports of violence. In addition to concern about the possible increase in care work that may fall on girls now that adults will have to return to work.
Paraguay also highlights the risk of increased child labour as a result of the economic crisis.