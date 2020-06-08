Bolivia + 12 more
COVID-19 Emergency Response Latin America and the Caribbean Report: Based on Internal Situation Report Nº 12 (Jun 4, 2020 )
SITUATION OVERVIEW
905.828 Confirmed cases
43.859 Confirmed deaths
12 countries have total/partial quarantine and/or lockdows
Nicaragua is the only country where there are not lockdows
*Only includes the countries where Plan International in the region has a presence; excluding USA and Canada
BENEFICIARIES REACHED SO FAR 3.230.655 PEOPLE
HOW IS COVID-19 IMPACTING GIRLS IN THE REGION?
Gender-based violence against girls and women continue to be the common denominator in all countries.
Several countries indicated there has been an increase of 20% of sexual violence against girls and women in comparison to last year’s period (May 2019) and in some countries national statistics report an increase of at least 25% of reported teen pregnancies against the same period in 2019.
An increase in domestic violence is also been reported due to the quarantine and 7/10 cases are linked to economic problems.
Lack of virtual connection continues to be a mayor barrier for girls to access education and is increasingly closing spaces of self-organization and coordination with other girls and peers.
The Central American region is facing the consequences of the tropical storm.