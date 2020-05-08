Bolivia + 12 more
COVID-19 Emergency Response Latin America and the Caribbean Report (May 7, 2020)
The COVID-19 pandemic, an unprecedented global health emergency, is disrupting the lives of children and young people everywhere. Quarantine measures imposed as a response to pandemic are already putting children at heightened risk of violence at home and cutting them off from education, essential protection services and social networks.
Plan International, as a humanitarian and development organization that promotes children's rights and girls equality, is responding to the emergency in 13 countries of the region at this time.