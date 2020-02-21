Bolivia - Severe weather update (Government of Bolivia, SENAMHI Bolivia, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 February 2020)

Severe weather, including heavy rainfall, continues to affect central Bolivia, causing floods, landslides and river overflow. As of 21 February, one person reportedly died in Potosi City, while the worst hit areas are La Paz, Potosi, Santa Cruz and Cochabamba departments.

According to national authorities, the severe weather has caused 19 fatalities and has affected at least 10,727 families. More than 414 houses have been destroyed and approximately 11,000 livestock affected. Several municipalities remain isolated, while a landslide caused the closure of the Cochabamba-Santa Cruz highway.

A state of emergency was declared for La Paz Department. The level of several rivers across Bolivia has increased, and red alerts for river water level have been issued for the Maniqui and Secure Rivers (central Bolivia). On 21 February, red alerts for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms remain in force for Beni and La Paz departments.

Rainfall is forecast over most of Bolivia on 21-22 February.