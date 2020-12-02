Bolivia - Severe weather (SENAHMI, SENAHMI Forecast, Media Bolivia, FloodList) (ECHO Daily Flash of 02 December 2020)

Severe weather, including heavy rainfall and strong wind have been affecting southern Bolivia since mid-November. According to media, one person died in Tupiza City (Potosí Department), while widespread flooding occurred in Tarija City (Tarija Department), after the overflow of El Monte River. Damage was reported to roads, houses and a medical center. According to the National Meteorology and Hydrology Service of Bolivia (SENHAMI), the water level for several rivers in southern Bolivia is increasing. Rainfall and thunderstorms are forecast over northern, and south-eastern Bolivia on 2-3 December.