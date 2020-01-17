17 Jan 2020

Bolivia - Severe weather (Pan American Health Organization, SENAMHI, MEDIA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 January 2020)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 17 Jan 2020 View Original

On 14 January, severe weather, including heavy rain and lightning was reported across Bolivia, resulting in fatalities.

According to media 6 people died due to lightning, floods and landslides. Several districts in Sucre City (Chuquisaca Department) were flooded by the overflow of the Quirpinchaca river, leaving 60 families affected. Floods have been reported in La Paz, where Guanay, Mapiri, and Sorata municiaplities have declared a state of emergency. Several roads in Mapiri and Sorata are impassible due to landslides.

The water levels of several rivers have increased and a red alert has been issued for Secure River. Rain and lightning are forecast over most part of the country on 17-18 January.

