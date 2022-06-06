Bolivia seeking stronger ties with IRCS

TEHRAN (IRCS) – Bolivia seeks to expand its cooperation in the medicine and treatment field with the Iranian Red Crescent Society.

On Wednesday, Ms Romina Guadalupe Perez Ramos, the Ambassador of Bolivia in Iran, met with Dr Pir Hossein Kolivand, the IRCS President, discussing mutual cooperation, particularly using the Iranian Red Crescent capacities in the health field.

“The IRCS pharmaceutical companies enjoy great potentialities and we can have good cooperation in this field,” said Kolivand.

“The construction of hospitals and pharmaceutical research centers is also one of the unique potentialities of Iran, examples of which were launched by the Iranian Red Crescent in Bolivia and today provide valuable services to the people of Bolivia,” he added.

Emphasizing that the Iranian Red Crescent is ready to expand its treatment centers in Bolivia, the IRCS president said: “This needs synergy and the Bolivian officials should provide the necessary infrastructure.”

Mr Kolivand added the Society could share its experiences in producing relief and pharmaceutical fields with the South American country.

In the same meeting, the Ambassador of Bolivia to Iran said this cooperation could deepen relations between the two countries.

“Iran’s capabilities in developing a vaccine against coronavirus are valuable, an example of which was the Barakat vaccine, which provides good immunity after injection, and Bolivia will use this vaccine if needed,” said Romina Guadalupe Perez Ramos.

The Iranian Red Crescent has a hospital in La Paz and Hemodialysis Center in Cochabamba which provide services such as Dentistry, Operating theater, Internist, Cardiologist, Neurologist, Radiology, Sonography, Pharmacy, Laboratory, Physiotherapy, Gynecology, Midwifery, Pediatrician, Ophthalmology, Otolaryngologist, Hemodialysis, echocardiography to patients.