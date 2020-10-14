Bolivia: The Republic of Korea and WHO back COVID-19 response

The Republic of Korea, through its Agency for International Cooperation of Korea, working with the Pan American Health Organization (WHO/PAHO), has been supporting Bolivia’s COVID-19 pandemic response in Oruro, the country’s fifth largest city, for the past four months.

So far, USD $500 000 given by Korea have been used to train health and laboratory workers, obtain tests, provide computer equipment, deliver personal protective equipment for frontline COVID-19 health workers, and support numerous other activities.

Other work carried out by WHO/PAHO and the Ministry of Health with The Republic of Korea’s support has been focused on converting health staff to work in communities to monitor cases, trace contacts, and provide essential health services. WHO/PAHO has also played a key role in drawing up a plan to fight the pandemic in Oruro.

WHO thanks all donors and partners who have contributed to the Strategic Preparedness and Response Fund to combat COVID-19. A special appreciation goes to Member States and other contributors who provided flexible funds, making it possible for WHO to deliver a coherent, strategic and broad response.