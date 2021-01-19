Bolivia, Paraguay - Floods (CNN Paraguay, FloodList, La Nacion Paraguay, Media Bolivia, Meterologia Paraguay, SENAMHI Bolivia) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 January 2021)

Floods triggered by heavy rainfall have been reported in several Departments of Bolivia and Paraguay, resulting in casualties. In Bolivia, one person died in Cochabamba Department, while about 13,000 people have been affected across four Departments, as reported by media. Several houses and road sections have been damaged and two breakwaters of Taquiña River have been destroyed due to river overflow. In Paraguay, extensive flooding has occurred in Conception City, leaving at least 4,000 residents affected. A number of individuals have been evacuated, as several neighbourhoods of Conception remain flooded. Red alerts for hydrological risk have been issued for Cochabamba, Tarija, Beni and La Paz Departments (Bolivia). Rainfall with thunderstorms are forecast over southern Bolivia and most of eastern Paraguay, including Conception, on 19-20 January.