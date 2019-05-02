Bolivia - Landslide (SENAMI MHI, NOAA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 02 May 2019)

A landslide occurred near La Paz (Bolivia) on 30 April, causing damage.

As of 2 May at 8.00 UTC, 46 houses have been completely destroyed and 18 more damaged. According to media reports, 380 people have been displaced.

Bolivia has been affected by unusually heavy rain during the month of April.

For the next 24 hours, heavy rain is forecast over central regions of the country, while moderate rain is expected over northern, eastern and south eastern Bolivia.