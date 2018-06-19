Bolivia: Influenza Outbreak Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) DREF N° MDRBO011

A. Situation analysis

Description of the Disaster

As of 24 April 2018 (epidemiological week- EW 16), an unusual influenza outbreak with a predominance of A H1N1 and B viruses was reported in the department of Santa Cruz in Bolivia. The Bolivian Ministry of Health reported that as of 4 June 2018 (EW 22), there were 1,473 confirmed cases of influenza in the following departments: Santa Cruz (96%), La Paz (1%) and Beni (1%). At the national level, there are 25 confirmed deaths (fatality rate of 1.69%). The national territory has been on a red alert since EW 19.

The Ministry of Health on 8 May launched a national-level vaccination campaign that targets atrisk groups (children under 2 years of age, pregnant women, people with existing illnesses and adults over 60 years of age) and health workers. However, in the first five weeks, the vaccination against influenza coverage only reached 32 per cent of the targeted population. This operation is being launched now to support the Ministry of Health’s vaccination campaign, aiming to help the government reach more people. Additionally, the incidence of influenza is expected to rise in the upcoming weeks.

As of EW 22, the Santa Cruz Departmental Health Service (SEDES for its acronym in Spanish) reported 5,334 suspected cases, 1,428 positive cases and 23 deaths (with a fatality rate of 1.61%). This is the first time since 2009 that there have been more than 1,000 confirmed cases of influenza in Santa Cruz department.

Santa Cruz SEDES declared a red alert on 20 April, which involved strengthening control actions and activating a contingency plan to increase the assistance for people affected by influenza.

The high fatality rate of influenza in 2018 has affected people belonging to population groups at risk. All the deaths were reported in people who had chronic diseases (diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, cancer, amongst others). These people died due to not receiving the vaccination against influenza or delays in seeking medical attention (only doing so three or four days following the start of the symptoms).

According to data provided by Santa Cruz SEDES, the positive cases detected in this department mainly affect the outskirts of the capital, Santa Cruz de la Sierra, and several rural municipalities. Of the 1,184 positive cases identified in the city of Santa Cruz de la Sierra, the most affected sector is the Municipal District 7, which is an outlying municipal district.