Bolivia: Influenza Outbreak DREF Final Report (N° MDRBO011)

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

On Epidemiological Week 16 (15-21 April), the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) reported an influenza outbreak1 in Bolivia's Santa Cruz department.

In response, on 8 May, the Ministry of Health (MoH) began a nationwide influenza vaccination campaign mainly targeting at-risk groups such as children between the ages of 6 and 24 months, pregnant women, adults over 60 and people with chronic diseases (hypertension, obesity, immunological issues, etc.) that could lead to complications. Coverage of 25 per cent had been achieved by early June.

By Epidemiological Week 22 (27 May to 2 June), the Santa Cruz Departmental Health Service (SEDES) reported 5,334 suspected cases, 1,428 confirmed cases and 23 deaths.

Unlike previous years, this outbreak was characterized by a high lethality rate (1.61 per cent) among at-risk population groups, mainly affecting people with underlying chronic diseases.

According to PAHO and the MoH, the lethality of the outbreak was attributed to two main factors: a) people who died from influenza had not been vaccinated; and b) people delayed seeking medical attention up to three or four days after the onset of symptoms.

The number of new cases began to decrease by Epidemiological Week 26 (24-30 June), a trend that continued during the following epidemiological weeks. By 30 July, the incidence of cases fell below the alert threshold for the influenza endemic channel. The following table provides information on the annual history of influenza cases between 2009 and 2018:

By Epidemiological Week 36 (2-8 September), there were 1,489 confirmed cases of influenza and 31 deaths.