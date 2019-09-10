Bolivia: Forest Fires - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) DREF N° MDRBO013

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

In early August, a forest fire started in the department of Santa Cruz in Bolivia, which has increased the sources of accelerated burning.

According to the most recent OCHA report (2 September 2019)1 on the fires, a total of 1,917 families in 18 municipalities in Santa Cruz department have been affected and 521,000 hectares of forest and 726,000 hectares of grassland have been damaged. On 17 August, the Santa Cruz departmental government issued a decree to mobilize human, technical and logistical resources to address the forest fire.

As the Government of Bolivia has requested assistance in fighting the fires, which is the current priority for the State, an emergency declaration was not issued. The forest fires have slowly developed and have caused progressive negative impacts to the population in the affected areas.

Facing an acceleration of negative consequences for people, the IFRC mobilized a Regional Intervention Team (RIT) member to work with the Bolivian Red Cross (BRC) to conduct a rapid assessment focused on the community-level impacts of the fires. The trigger date of 28 August 2019 refers to the identification of humanitarian needs at the community level that are not being reached and for which the Red Cross, in complement to other humanitarian actors and the State, can provide during the emergency and recovery phases.

Reactivation of hot spots in some municipalities, particularly those in rural areas, has hindered the ability to control and curb the extension of the fires. In this context, the population faces challenges to engage in their habitual daily actions, cope with the emergency and protect their homes, crops, livestock while aiming to prevent the advance of the fire.

With the current continuation of the fires, the Government of Bolivia is focused on addressing and extinguishing the hot spots. The Government of Bolivia has mobilized 4,200 people from State ministries, armed forces, police, firefighters, volunteers and other organizations, as well as the communities themselves. The Bolivian Red Cross, as part of the government-led actions, is contributing to the response to this emergency in the affected areas. Upon an unofficial government request, the BRC is receiving domestic donations for the affected population.

Summary of the current response Overview of Host National Society.

Bolivian Red Cross has its national headquarters in La Paz, with departmental headquarters in each of the country's nine departments, which in turn have municipal branches. BRC has a total of 981 active volunteers across the country. As part of the Country Humanitarian Team (CHT), BRC has coordinated response actions and established specific tasks by sector.

In coordination with State authorities, the National Society is carrying out permanent monitoring through its branches and its national headquarters. The local branches have functioned since the first moment of the emergency as centres for collecting donations and organizing the administration and dispatch of products that arrive from different parts of the country. The BRC is channelling the reception of humanitarian aid through domestic donations of water and non-perishable food items, which has reached 20 tonnes to date. These donations are being mobilized to the affected areas. This DREF operation will provide technical support (distance) for logistics, as well as contribute to the BRC mobilizing these goods as required in coordination with the State authorities and the Humanitarian Country Team.

The BRC national headquarters deployed a technician to Santa Cruz to support the actions of the BRC departmental branch and municipal branches. BRC volunteers, ranging in age and technical capacities, have provide support, as well as assisting the brigades (fire fighters and others) combatting the fire. The BRC has provided basic healthcare and first aid to 250 people.

At the local level, the municipal branches in Concepción, Robore and San Ignacio actively participate in their respective Municipal Emergency Operations Centres (EOCs), articulating with the State and other actors. The Bolivian Red Cross participates in the general EOC in Santa Cruz, which is led by the State agency responsible for the operational response, the Ministry of Defence’s Vice-Ministry of Civil Defence (VIDECI).

Overview of Red Cross Red Crescent Movement in country

Bolivian Red Cross maintains coordination with IFRC's Disaster Manager for South America, who is monitoring and providing support to this operation. The Country Cluster Support Team (CCST) in Lima, Peru also is assisting the National Society during this emergency.

The Americas Regional Office's (ARO) Disaster and Crisis department deployed a regional intervention team member to Bolivia to assist the National Society. This RIT member is assisting in field assessment and the preparation of the emergency plan of action, with support from IFRC's Disaster Manager for South America.

During the evaluation mission and elaboration of the Action Plan, communication and coordination were maintained with the Swiss Red Cross delegation in the country, which has been developing an early recovery project in Charagua, in the Chaco area of Santa Cruz.

Overview of non-RCRC actors in country

The Government of Bolivia has mobilized 4,200 people from State ministries, armed forces, police, firefighters, volunteers and other organizations. The government has hired a super tank aircraft, with 75,000 litres capacity for water, to drop water on affected areas. Hospitals have been providing continuous service. The municipalities are using tanker trucks to provide water to the population. The government has created an Environmental Emergency Cabinet on 21 August that fosters multi-ministerial coordination, with a focus on health, water, environment, agriculture and livelihoods. VIDECI is leading the operational response.

The Humanitarian Country Team (HCT), activated on 27 August, coordinates the humanitarian organizations and works with authorities to complement the Government of Bolivia’s response strategy.