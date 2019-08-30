Bolivia - Forest Fires (DG ECHO, Bolivian authorities) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 August 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 30 Aug 2019 — View Original
- Since the beginning of August several wildfires have been burning across Bolivia. The number of fires, as detected by satellite imagery, decreased from about 10,000 fires on 17 August to 1,300 on 27 August. The burnt area is mostly a mix of cropland, natural vegetation, marshlands and man-made forest.
- On 29 August, the Bolivian Ministry of Foreign Affairs formally approached the EU with a request for assistance to battle the fires. The request consists mainly of fire suppression tools and materials, personal protective equipment as well as various logistics for supporting field operations.
- The EU Civil Protection Mechanism was activated as a result and its Emergency Response Coordination Centre is in contact with EU Member and Pariticpating States to the Mechanism to address the needs.
- DG ECHO has already deployed one Rapid Response Coordinatior from the regional office in Panama to La Paz, Bolivia for support on the response to the emergency.
- The European Commission's Copernicus Emergency Mapping Service has also been activated and 3 maps have been produced of the fires in Bolivia and Brazil.