Bolivia - Forest fire (UN OCHA, SATIF, SATRIFO, SENHAMI) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 August 2019)

Several forest fires continue to burn across Bolivia, burning an area of 738,000 hectares so far, according to UN OCHA's report of 27 August.

The highest concentration of fires is in the municipalities of Concepción, San Antonio de Lomerío, San José, El Puente, Ascensión, and San Miguel (Santa Cruz Department). According to the Government of Santa Cruz, 8,330 forest fires have been recorded in the month of August, with 35 new fires breaking out on 28 August.

The fires have affected approximately 1,800 families and 40 people have been evacuated. Affected communities are also at high-risk of smoke-related pathologies.

The national authorities are conducting emergency response operations in the affected areas and offers of international assistance have been extended to assist in fighting the fires.

The fire danger forecast is expected to be very high for southern Beni and Santa Cruz Departments over 29-30 August. An orange alert for high temperatures has been issued for Santa Cruz and dry conditions are forecast over eastern Bolivia over the next 24 hours.