29 Aug 2019

Bolivia - Forest fire (UN OCHA, SATIF, SATRIFO, SENHAMI) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 August 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 29 Aug 2019 View Original

Several forest fires continue to burn across Bolivia, burning an area of 738,000 hectares so far, according to UN OCHA's report of 27 August.

The highest concentration of fires is in the municipalities of Concepción, San Antonio de Lomerío, San José, El Puente, Ascensión, and San Miguel (Santa Cruz Department). According to the Government of Santa Cruz, 8,330 forest fires have been recorded in the month of August, with 35 new fires breaking out on 28 August.

The fires have affected approximately 1,800 families and 40 people have been evacuated. Affected communities are also at high-risk of smoke-related pathologies.

The national authorities are conducting emergency response operations in the affected areas and offers of international assistance have been extended to assist in fighting the fires.

The fire danger forecast is expected to be very high for southern Beni and Santa Cruz Departments over 29-30 August. An orange alert for high temperatures has been issued for Santa Cruz and dry conditions are forecast over eastern Bolivia over the next 24 hours.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.