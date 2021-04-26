Bolivia
Bolivia - Floods (SENHAMI, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 April 2021)
- Heavy rain has affected Cochabamba Department (central Bolivia) since 23 April, causing widespread floods, triggering landslides and resulting in casualties and damage.
- According to media reports, at least 1,500 families have been affected in the Municipalities of Omereque and Raqaypampa and several families have been evacuated in the Municipality of Ivirgarzama and surrounding areas. In addition, more than 900 ha of crops were also damaged across the affected municipalities.
- For the next 24 hours, no rain is expected over the affected Department.