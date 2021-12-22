Bolivia
Bolivia - Floods (SENAMHI, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 December 2021)
Floods and river overflow have affected seven of the nine Bolivian regions, following days of heavy rain. Media report at least eight fatalities and 1,667 families affected by floods. Some 1,050 hectares of cropland have been damaged.
Red alerts for river overflow have been issued for Yapacani, Surutu, Pirai and Grande Rivers in Santa Cruz Department, and for Mizque River in Cochabamba Department.
On 22-23 December, moderate rainfall is forecast over most of Bolivia, while locally heavy rain will affect central areas of the Country.