Bolivia
Bolivia - Floods (SENAMHI, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 07 December 2021)
- Heavy rain has been affecting central, western and eastern Bolivia (in particular Cochabamba, La Paz and Santa Cruz Departments, respectively) over the past few days, causing floods that have resulted in damage.
- Media report, as of 7 December, a total of approximately 1,500 affected families across the aforementioned Departments. The worst affected Municipalities are Cliza, Toco and Tiquipaya (Cochabamba Department).
- Over the next 24 hours, more rain is forecast over parts of the already affected Departments, as well as over northern and southern Bolivia.