Bolivia: Floods (MDRBO012) DREF Final Report

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

In March and April 2019, Bolivia experienced strong storms and subsequent floods in 123 municipalities in the departments of La Paz, Oruro, Potosí, Cochabamba, Chuquisaca, Tarija, Pando, Beni and Santa Cruz, resulting in 47,425 families experiencing a partial loss of their assets and 23,683 families losing their homes. According to the Vice-Ministry of Civil Defence (VIDECI), 34 people died, 26 people remain unaccounted for and 33,359 hectares of land were affected. The departments of Santa Cruz and Chuquisaca, the most affected zones, represented a quarter of the total flooded area. The Government of Bolivia declared a national emergency on 27 February, and on 10 April declared a state of emergency for the departments of Potosí, La Paz, Chuquisaca, Santa Cruz and Cochabamba.

The Municipality of Camiri in the Santa Cruz department received heavy rainfall between 2 and 3 April, affecting 19 communities in the municipality that had an impact on 1,322 families. The rainfall resulted in the flooding of the Parapetí River, with the high river levels affecting nearby communities and other populations living in urban and rural zones in the municipality. The floods affected communities' water systems and roads and caused damage to homes and agriculture.

The Municipality of Monteagudo in the Chuquisaca department was affected by the intense rains that caused the Sauces River to overflow its banks. This had a significant impact on the urban area in the municipality, flooding streets and houses and washing away vehicles and motorcycles parked on streets. The affected areas included the cantons of Los Sauces, Pedernal, Fernández and San Juan del Piraí, with floods causing damage to homes, crops, animals and roads. More than 800 families lost their homes. Of the 80 communities in the municipality, at least half were affected by flooding.

By the end of the operation, the impact on the municipalities of Camiri and Monteagudo had decreased. The national and local government continued to support the recovery process.

On 30 April, in the city of La Paz, a landslide occurred due to heavy rainfall. This caused the collapse of 68 houses, the evacuation of 180 families and the disappearance of 4 people. Heavy rain fell on the hill in the Inmaculada Concepción sector of Bajo Llojeta, a former municipal garbage dump, which caused instability that resulted in the collapse of homes.