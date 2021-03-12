Bolivia - Flooding (Government of Bolivia, SENAHMI, FloodList, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 March 2021)

Since recent days, flooding triggered by heavy rain and river overflow has been affecting several areas of Pando Department (northern Bolivia).

According to the Government of Bolivia, at least 107 families have been evacuated to emergency shelters located in Puerto Rico Town, after the overflow of Tahuamanu, Madre de Dios and Arroyo Bahía Rivers.

Red alerts for increasing river water levels have been issued for the Tahuamanu River in Pando Department, as well as for several rivers in central Bolivia.

Moderate rain with thunderstorms is forecast over most of Bolivia on 12-13 March.