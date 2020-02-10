Bolivia - Flood (SENAMHI, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 February 2020)

Flooding was triggered by heavy rain in La Paz Department (central-western Bolivia) on 9 February. According to media reports, as of 10 February, the overflow of Torrentera river caused one death and destroyed at least 12 houses and several roads. More than 50 families have been affected by the event, with the worst-hit areas Achocalla and Alto Irpavi municipalities. Rain and thunderstorms are forecast over La Paz over 10-12 February.