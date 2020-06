Bolivia - Flood (SENAMHI Bolivia, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 June 2020)

On 21-22 June, flooding caused by heavy rain has been reported in Santa Cruz City (Santa Cruz Department, central Bolivia). According to media, 3 people died, due to floods related events. Several houses and roads have been inundated across areas of Santa Cruz City. On 23 June, an orange alert for strong wind has been issued for parts of Santa Cruz Department. Drier condition is forecast over the affected area on 23-24 June.