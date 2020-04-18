Bolivia: Civil Unrest (MDRBO014) DREF Final Repor

A. Situation context

The social disturbances following the result of the 20 October 2019 electoral process in Bolivia triggered a series of blockades, stoppages and looting at a national level. Civilian confrontations with the forces of law and order took place. A delegation from the Organization of American States (OAS) that monitored and audited the elections in Bolivia initially reported irregularities during the process. According to the assessment of the Bolivian Ombudsman's Office regarding the impact of the 2019 elections, 35 people died, 833 people were injured (741 men and 92 women), and 1,504 people were detained.

The protests and confrontations ended at the end of 2019. A transitional government was installed.

Summary of current response

Overview of Host National Society

The Bolivian Red Cross (BRC) has its national headquarters in La Paz, with branches in each of the country's nine departments, which in turn have municipal branches. The BRC has 981 active volunteers and more than 1,200 registered volunteers throughout the country. This operation was conducted in compliance with the BRC’s humanitarian mandate and respect for the Fundamental Principles of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, in particular neutrality, impartiality and independence.