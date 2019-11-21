21 Nov 2019

Bolivia: Civil Unrest - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) DREF N° MDRBO014

Report
from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Published on 21 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (470.22 KB)

A. Situation context

Description of the disaster

On 10 November 2019, the President of the Plurinational State of Bolivia (herein Bolivia) resigned from office, after a series of events, demonstrations and protests triggered by the election process held on 20 October. This situation has triggered a series of blockades, stoppages throughout the country. For the moments the cities with the greatest impact are El Alto, La Paz and Cochabamba, where the blockades have had an impact on the general population due to the shortage of food and fuel, causing increased scarcity and prices, reduced public services that includes transport and causes difficulties for the transportation of the wounded.

According to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights and the Ombudsman's Office of Bolivia, in the period of the protests to 16 November, 23 people have died, 715 people were injured (631 men and 84 women), 715 people were wounded (659 civilians 56 members of the forces of order), as well as the detention of 1,112 people, of whom 50 are still being detained.

There is a current level of uncertainty regarding the potential scenarios possible. Protests, demonstrations and blockades are taking place in the main cities of its nine departments.

