13 Feb 2020

Bolivia and Peru - Floods and mudslides (SENAMHI Bolivia, SENAMHI Peru, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 February 2020)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 13 Feb 2020 View Original

  • Heavy rain has been affecting northern and western Bolivia and Peru, triggering river overflow, floods and mudslides.

  • In Bolivia, media report 8 deaths, 250 families affected and 50 houses destroyed across La Paz, Santa Cruz, Potosi, Beni, Cochabamba, and Tarija Departments.

  • In Peru, there were reports of flooded roads and transport disruptions in Tumbes Town (northern Peru) and Junin Town (southern Peru).

  • More heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecast over central and northern Bolivia and southern Peru. A red alert for hydrogeological risk was issued by the National Service for Meteorology and Hydrology (SENAMHI) over central and northern areas.

