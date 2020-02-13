Bolivia and Peru - Floods and mudslides (SENAMHI Bolivia, SENAMHI Peru, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 February 2020)
Heavy rain has been affecting northern and western Bolivia and Peru, triggering river overflow, floods and mudslides.
In Bolivia, media report 8 deaths, 250 families affected and 50 houses destroyed across La Paz, Santa Cruz, Potosi, Beni, Cochabamba, and Tarija Departments.
In Peru, there were reports of flooded roads and transport disruptions in Tumbes Town (northern Peru) and Junin Town (southern Peru).
More heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecast over central and northern Bolivia and southern Peru. A red alert for hydrogeological risk was issued by the National Service for Meteorology and Hydrology (SENAMHI) over central and northern areas.