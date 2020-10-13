Americas: Government of Japan donates USD 2.7 million to expand response to COVID-19

The Government of Japan recently pledged to contribute more than USD 2.7 million to support nine countries in the Americas—Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Guatemala, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, and Venezuela—to expand their response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Japan's financial contribution will strengthen the response efforts of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) to fight the disease.

The funds will go towards boosting countries’ capacities to detect and manage cases and monitor new outbreaks.

The project also aims to increase the capacity of national health systems to care for patients with COVID-19 and to protect vulnerable populations. In addition, the funds will be used to provide reliable public information.

Japan's contribution will be available for nine months and work will begin immediately.

WHO thanks all donors and partners who have contributed to the Strategic Preparedness and Response Fund to combat COVID-19. A special appreciation goes to Member States and other contributors who provided flexible funds, making it possible for WHO to deliver a coherent, strategic and broad response.