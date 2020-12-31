WFP Bhutan Disaster Risk Management (2019-2023)

Greater resilience to natural disasters and climate change

Hazard and Capacity Overview

Bhutan is prone to natural disasters including earthquakes, floods, glacial lake outburst floods (GLOF), landslides and forest fires. In order to better prepare for disasters, the Royal Government of Bhutan (RGoB) has made substantial progress in Disaster Risk Management (DRM).

The 2013 Disaster Management Act established the National Disaster Management Authority and Disaster Management Committees in all 20 dzongkhags (districts), and all dzongkhags have a Disaster Management Contingency Plan in place.

However capacity strengthening of the RGoB is a priority as the national disaster management readiness capacity faces challenges as a result of poor coordination, limited disaster awareness, capacity constraints and lack of data.

Further, a disaster hitting Bhutan today, with the country in distress due to the COVID-19 pandemic, could have devastating impact on Bhutan and its peop