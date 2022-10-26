WFP Bhutan Country Brief, September 2022

Highlights

WFP continued to strengthen the capacity of key agencies in humanitarian supply chain and logistics preparedness in Bhutan. In September, search and rescue teams from the Royal Bhutan Police, Fire and Rescue Services Division and the Department of Disaster Management participated in a swift water rescue training. Meanwhile, the National Humanitarian Supply Chain and Logistics Preparedness Working Group worked together to develop a national humanitarian supply chain preparedness portal and a learning needs assessment.

Operational Update

On 27-28 September, WFP supported a swift water rescue training for 16 personnel from the Special Reserve Police Force, Fire and Rescue Services Division and the Department of Disaster Management (DDM). The training aimed at enhancing knowledge and building capacity of the frontline rescue personnel, which included the use of rafts and river rescue equipment.

• WFP, in partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture and Forests (MoAF) and DDM, organised a threeday workshop for the National Humanitarian Supply Chain and Logistics Preparedness Working Group in Thimphu on 14-16 September. The workshop is part of WFP’s field-based preparedness project to facilitate Working Group members to review their progress and prioritise tasks included in the Logistics Action Plan. During the workshop, participants provided inputs to develop a national humanitarian supply chain preparedness portal, as well as a learning needs assessment survey. The survey will be jointly launched by MoAF and WFP in October.