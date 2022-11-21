WFP Bhutan Country Brief, October 2022

Highlights

WFP, in partnership with relevant government offices observed the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction and World Food Day.

WFP supported the development of an export facilitation centre in Gelephu, a town close to the Indian border. The centre aims to facilitate processing, sorting and packaging of agricultural foods that are to be exported.

Separately, WFP conducted a supply chain learning needs and capacity survey to inform the development of a supply chain training package for disaster responders.

Operational Updates

• WFP, in partnership with the Department of Disaster Management (DDM), jointly launched a social media campaign #dadribaygay (disaster preparedness) ahead of the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction. As part of the campaign, a jingle was produced and disseminated as a caller ring back tune for a TikTok challenge targeting Bhutanese youth. The challenge garnered over 132,000 views and 2,497 participants. Furthermore, an art competition for children with disabilities was also organised on the topic ‘what would you do during a disaster’. A video was also launched to showcase WFP’s work with DDM on disaster risk reduction in Bhutan.

• WFP joined the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the Ministry of Agriculture and Forests and the Ministry of Education to observe the World Food Day on 16 October. A video on Linking Farmers to Schools in Bhutan was launched at the event, which highlighted WFP’s support to the ministries in linking smallholder farmers to the National School Feeding and Nutrition Programme.

• WFP provided financial support to the Regional Agriculture Marketing and Cooperatives Office (RAMCO) to develop an export facilitation centre in Gelephu town, Sarpang District. The centre is complementary to the dry port, providing exporters with reliable space for processing, sorting and packaging of renewable natural resources from other non-perishable and hazardous goods. WFP will facilitate exports of Bhutan’s five major cash crops, benefiting exporters and farmers from six central districts. The centre will also support youth employment and local businesses. End-to-end, onground support will be provided to exporters who are trading overseas or are trying to gain access to foreign markets.