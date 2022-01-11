WFP Bhutan Country Brief, November 2021

Highlights

WFP continued capacity building and technical assistance to the Government including – integrated school feeding and nutrition; PLUS School Menu; humanitarian supply chain and logistics management; school feeding supply chain. WFP country office is also vigorously pursuing efforts to mobilize resources particularly from climate funds.

Operational Update

• In collaboration with Ministry of Education, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Agriculture and Forests, and Haa District together with funding support from KOICA, WFP conducted a four-day workshop on the PLUS School Menus digital tool. The workshop facilitated the roll-out of the digital tool across Haa district, potentially benefiting some 3,000 children.

• WFP also conducted an Integrated School Feeding and Nutrition Workshop in Haa district comprising of 13 school cooks and 17 teachers.

• Led by the Department of Curriculum and Professional Development, Ministry of Education in partnership with School Health and Nutrition Division, WFP, UNICEF and UNFPA, WFP participated in Curriculum Mapping workshop to integrate nutrition into the subjects of science, biology, English and Dzongkha for grades PP to 12.

• WFP conducted a Humanitarian Supply Chain and Logistics Management training from 15-19 November 2021 to equip disaster responders with key understanding on key concepts of humanitarian supply chain and logistics management. Moreover, the training also introduced the concept of operation approach through the introduction of a simulated case study (based on Nepal Earthquake) and equipped practitioners working in the development and emergency context with conceptual and practical knowledge on relevant logistics and support functions. The training was attended by the National Logistics Working Group which is comprised of more than 50 participants from 32 agencies from public, private, humanitarian, defence and academic sectors.

• WFP supported the Regional Agriculture Marketing and Cooperatives Office (RAMCO), Mongar to conduct a review of the farm to school linkage programme in Lhuentse district. Under this support, 14 schools have contractual agreements with 24 FGs (246 households) for the supply of agricultural products for the academic year 2021 under Lhuentse Dzongkhag.