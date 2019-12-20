WFP Bhutan Country Brief, November 2019

Highlights

As part of WFP’s new role in disaster risk management, WFP participated in a workshop aimed at strengthening glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) monitoring and preparedness.

As part of its rice fortification activity, WFP supported a quality inspection training for the main food regulatory body of Bhutan.

Operational Updates

• WFP participated in a seminar on climate changeinduced risks and vulnerabilities of Glacial Lake Outbursts Floods (GLOF) organized by the National Center for Hydrology and Meteorology in collaboration with local government and funded by UNDP. The workshop was held to strengthen GLOF monitoring, preparedness and climate change adaptation. In the workshop, participants also explored the role of the Government and UN agencies in addressing the issue.

As part of WFP’s strategy to enhance Bhutan’s data preparedness, WFP is exploring a research project into the impact of GLOFs in collaboration with Newcastle University and Durham University. This research would seek to quantify potential triggers and undertake numerical modelling to translate GLOF hazards to downstream flood risks.

• WFP supported a three-day training for 22 food inspectors from the Bhutan Agriculture and Food Regulatory Authority to provide quality inspection services and control of fortified rice. This fortified rice, which has been blended and distributed for the national school feeding and nutrition programme since 2017, contributes to meeting multiple micronutrient requirements of school children.