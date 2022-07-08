WFP Bhutan Country Brief, May 2022

Highlights

A two-week stakeholders consultation mission to develop the USD 22 million Building Resilient Commercial Smallholder Agriculture (BRECSA) project took place in May. Several capacity building trainings for farmers and cooperatives in areas of post-harvest management, food processing, food safety and value addition to food commodities were carried out in several parts of the country.

Operational Update

• Officials from the Ministry of Agriculture and Forests (MoAF) joined IFAD and WFP staff on a two-week BRECSA project development stakeholder consultation mission. The mission was carried out successfully in south and central Bhutan, following which an aide-mémoire was presented to the MoAF. The Royal Government in partnership with WFP and IFAD have secured USD 13 million from the GAFSP and an additional USD 9 million loan. The project will build linkages between climate-responsive value chain development and market-oriented food production.

• A Training of Technical Working Group members from MoAF on online Agriculture Monitoring and Reporting System (M&R) was conducted by the Policy and Planning Division of the ministry and WFP. The objective of the training was to provide hands-on training for designing data collection forms, data analysis and visualization using WFP Mobile Operational Data Acquisition (MODA) platform. The aim of the M&R Platform is to provide near real-time integrated and sector-wide agriculture data for improved production planning, targeting of agricultural services to farmers, and to support feedback and learning across the sector. The training will also enable officials to manage and update the system.

• The Agriculture Production Division under Department of Agriculture with the support from the World Food Programme and KOICA conducted a two-day training on Postharvest Management and Value Addition of Agricultural Commodities. The beneficiaries included 190 farmers and unemployed youths from the districts of Zhemgang, Dagana, Trongsa, Lhuentse and Mongar.

• A Business-to-Business meeting was organized by the Regional Agriculture and Marketing Cooperatives Office (RAMCO), Gelephu, with farmers groups and cooperatives in Trongsa and Bumthang. The meeting created awareness on the cost of production and price fixing strategies and also explored possibilities of intra and inter-district linkages. The cooperatives and farmers groups are linked to markets through the National School and Hospital Feeding Programme (SHFP) under the MoAF. A total of 40 farmer groups and cooperatives are linked with 20 schools and the hospital in Trongsa. In Bumthang, 43 groups and cooperatives, were linked with 16 schools and the hospital.