WFP Bhutan Country Brief, May 2021

Highlights

Due to the government’s proposal to reorient the UN support activities to address the priorities of COVID-19 pandemic response, most of the month of May was spent on the validation of the activities in the Annual Work Plan while making necessary adjustments in interventions to reduce and mitigate risk of the pandemic.

Operational Update

• WFP prioritized the need of capacity strengthening assistance in Emergency Telecommunications Cluster (ETC) sector preparedness in its Country Strategic Plan 2018-2023. Through seed funds (approximately USD 40,000) from the ETC model country project, WFP will work together with the Government to strengthen coordination in emergency telecommunications preparedness and response as well as enhance the government capacity for resilient emergency communication systems in Bhutan.

• As a follow-up to the April workshop on 72-hour rapid assessment, WFP is working with a technical working group comprised of relevant government agencies to prepare a detailed workplan and ensure to update the vulnerability data sets to run the analysis if a disaster occurs.

• As part of the capacity strengthening efforts within the Disaster Risk Management (DRM) portfolio in Bhutan, WFP is supporting the operationalization of the Logistics Desk through the Logistics Preparedness Project. A briefing was recently held with the new Director, Directorate of Services, Ministry of Agriculture and Forests, to brief the activities under the Logistics Desk. The first inception workshop scheduled for mid-July aims to involve multi-stakeholders participation as part of a National Logistics Preparedness working group.

• As part of the ongoing technical collaboration with BAFRA-NFTL (National Food Testing Laboratory) and India Section of AOAC (Association of Official Analytical Collaboration) INTERNATIONAL, WFP facilitated the provision of membership of AOAC INTERNATIONAL and access (user license) to AOAC’s OMA (Official Method of Analysis) for 5 NFTL staff.