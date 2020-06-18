WFP Bhutan Country Brief, May 2020

Highlights

WFP provided support to the food agencies in the country with food safety and quality management guidance documents and support.

Operational Updates

As an immediate mitigation measure to COVID-19 related school closures in the country, WFP, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and UNICEF, launched the school feeding take-home ration to help 10,000 vulnerable students in the country meet their daily dietary and nutritional requirements. The proposed food basket will consist of rice and oil fortified with essential vitamins and minerals, chickpeas, and pulses.

WFP, together with UNICEF, is developing a survey on the impact of COVID-19 on the food security, household income and health of the most vulnerable households identified for take-home ration distributions by the Ministry of Education.

In addition, WFP has initiated discussions with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) to design a joint food and nutrition security assessment and real-time tracking of COVID-19 impacts.

WFP is also in discussion with the National Bureau of Statistics on using Geopoll and the 72-hour assessment tool to support national assessments and targeting of food assistance.

On 12 May 2020, in the 13th Food and Agriculture Technical Committee meeting, the committee draft standards on Fortified Rice Kernels and Fortified Rice were approved for wide circulation.

This takes WFP a step further towards finalizing the standards for Fortified Rice Kernels and Fortified Rice in the country.

As part of WFP’s technical assistance to ensuring food safety and quality in Bhutan’s national food security reserve stocks, WFP visited the Food Corporation of Bhutan’s (FCBL) HQ and discussed the food safety and quality management guidance for these stocks.

WFP, in partnership with FCBL and Bhutan Agriculture and Food Regulatory Authority (BAFRA), developed a guidance note and brochure on safe practices during food transportation. Copies of the brochures were handed over to the relevant agencies for dissemination.