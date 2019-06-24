WFP Bhutan Country Brief, May 2019

Highlights

Staff from WFP Bhutan and officials from the Government attended the Cargill and WFP Innovation Bootcamp in Munich, Germany, to work on EduTrition, an innovative learning platform from improving nutrition in schools.

Operational Updates

• Following the release of the Logistics Capacity Assessment report, planning will commence with the Royal Government of Bhutan (Department of Disaster Management) on developing a strategic capacity strengthening plan for both national level and rural staff on logistics issues. Pre-positioning of humanitarian items will be discussed with the different sectors to enable an overall logistics capacity needs plan to be developed.

• Discussions have been held with the DeSuung for the ongoing support of these frontline responders.

A two-day meeting will be held to raise issues, challenges and training needs to enable us to develop a long-term training programme for staff at all levels.

• The bootcamp in Munich familiarized the team with tools and techniques to use to develop plans, validate ideas and take EduTrition forward.

EduTrition is a digital game-based learning platform for school children that promotes nutrition education and behaviour change while integrating physical activity in schools to address malnutrition including Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD).

EduTrition was proposed for the innovation award.

• A multi-sectoral delegation from the Royal Government of Bhutan, accompanied by officials from WFP Bhutan, had a successful visit to India between 26-30 May. They interacted with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and WFP India to learn about their regulatory framework for fortified food, especially on laboratory testing and analysis, and learn the essence of the Eat Right Movement in India, which was pioneered by FSSAI.