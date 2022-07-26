WFP Bhutan Country Brief, June 2022

Highlights

A donor visit to a school with the feeding and nutrition programme was arranged for KOICA Country Director for Bangladesh, Young-Ah Doh.

The WFP-supported five-episode children’s TV show on healthy eating started airing on national television.

A drone training for emergency preparedness and response was organised for frontliners and key institutions involved in disaster management.

Operational Update

• With support from the education ministry, WFP arranged a school visit for KOICA Country Director for Bangladesh, Young-Ah Doh, who was in Bhutan in June. Yangchen Gatshel School is one of the beneficiaries of the national school feeding and nutrition programme. The school’s menu was designed using WFP’s School Meal Planner PLUS tool.

During the visit, officials from the education ministry, the Gross National Happiness Commission, WFP and the KOICA Country Director discussed areas of KOICA support in tackling malnutrition among children.

• The five-episode children’s TV show Pinda’s Magic Bowl started airing on BBS channel 3. This WFPsupported show targets school-aged children and advocates for healthy and nutritious diets.

• A drone training for emergency preparedness and response, the first of its kind for Bhutan, was conducted for frontliners and key institutions involved in disaster management. The training was organized by WFP in collaboration with the Department of Disaster Management. Over 30 participants attended the training on the thematic applications of drones, manual flights, mission planning, and data processing. They also participated in a disaster simulation exercise. Besides skills development, the training was also crucial in maximizing interoperability between actors and gaining insights into the use of drones in humanitarian settings.