WFP Bhutan Country Brief, July 2022

Highlights

The Country Office bid farewell to Head of Office, Mr Svante Helms, who completed his four-year term successfully.

To gain insights into food consumption behaviour amongst schoolchildren, WFP and the Ministry of Education carried out a social behaviour change formative research across the country

Operational Update

• After four years of dedicated service, WFP Bhutan’s Head of Office Svante Helms completed his tenure successfully. Under his guidance, WFP Bhutan Country Office expanded its portfolio supporting the Royal Government in areas of food systems and agriculture, nutrition and disaster risk reduction.

• To gain insights into food consumption behaviour amongst school-age children, WFP and the Ministry of Education conducted a social behaviour change formative research, with support from KOICA. The research involved 25 schools across the country, and the results will inform the national social behaviour change strategy for nutrition.

• With technical support from WFP, a food mapping exercise was conducted by the Tarayana Foundation.

The mapping exercise is part of a process to create a database of available foods, consumption patterns, cooking and storage practices, and informal seed preservations among others. WFP partners with the Tarayana Foundation to advocate for and support healthy diet among rural and vulnerable populations.