WFP Bhutan Country Brief, July 2020

Highlights

The month of July saw progress in WFP’s intended agriculture support through the value chain as well as the planned national social and behaviour change communication campaign for improved diets. WFP held a high-profile meeting with the Agriculture Minister which resulted in the Government supporting WFP’s proposed interventions for the agriculture sector.

Additionally, WFP succeeded in forging new national and international technical partnerships in the field of food safety and quality. This will improve collaboration on fortification and capacity strengthening initiatives.

Operational Updates