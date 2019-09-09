WFP Bhutan Country Brief, July 2019

Highlights

The Government of Bhutan conducted a 5-day training for 58 school cooks, wardens and teachers on food preparation and the integration of health, nutrition, agriculture and WASH activities.

Operational Updates

• The trainings on food preparation targeted six schools in July and primarily centred around food safety, hygiene and nutritious cooking. WFP provided technical and financial assistance and the training was headed by officials from the Ministry of Education and staff from WFP.

• WFP conducted a training on the inspection and quality control of fortified rice for the Bhutan Agriculture and Food Regulatory Authority (BAFRA) inspectors. The training lasted three days and involved all stakeholders including the Food Corporation of Bhutan Limited, BAFRA, the Ministry of Agriculture and Forests, the Ministry of Education and WFP. WFP brought in an expert on rice fortification from its regional office to conduct the training.

• WFP continues to seek support from donors and partners towards its Emergency Preparedness and Response activities.

• WFP participated in a Business Continuity Plan exercise organised by the UN Security Management Team in Bhutan. This provided the opportunity for WFP to update some of its preparedness measures to ensure business continuity in case of an emergency.

• WFP continues to work internally and with partners from the Rome Based Agencies and the World Bank to support the Government as it develops the Agricultural Strategy 2040.