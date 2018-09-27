27 Sep 2018

WFP Bhutan: Country Brief, July 2018

In Numbers

  • 327.30 mt of food assistance distributed

  • WFP Bhutan’s operations are fully funded for 2018, thanks to the generous contributions of our partners.

  • 13,897 school children assisted in June 2018

Operational Updates

  • A dietary assessment of school meals shows that the school children are not receiving adequate nutrition through the meals provided at the schools.
    The study has become a basis for decision makers to plan and initiate improvement efforts.

  • Fortified rice is now a major food commodity in the school feeding food basket. The international standards for fortified rice are currently being used until Bhutan has its own standards. WFP supports the Food Fortification Taskforce in the implementation of the rice fortification programme as well as in developing a regulatory framework for food fortification.

  • WFP supported the establishment of a 5mt/hour blending unit to the Food Corporation of Bhutan Limited to initially produce fortified rice to adequately cover the national school feeding requirements and later to other social programmes.

  • WFP facilitated the training of two School Health and Nutrition Division officials on school health and nutrition programme management at the Mahidol University in Bangkok, Thailand.

  • With support of the WFP Regional M&E Team and Bangkok Competence Center (BCC) WFP Bhutan and the School Health and Nutrition Division (SHND) of the Ministry of Education developed a monitoring system using Microsoft Excel software as a mock-up of an online system for data collection in order to lead towards the development a real-time data collection system (with mobile phone and web based applications for data entry). The system was tested in 10 schools in 2017.

  • Based on the tested MS Excel tools mobile app and web based data collection system using Mobile Data Collection and Analytics (MDCA) platform has been developed. User training is underway to roll out to two districts from August.

  • Following the emergency logistics training and earthquake scenario table top exercise, preparations are underway to conduct a training on 72 hours assessment and data preparedness for emergency preparedness and response.

