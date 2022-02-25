WFP Bhutan Country Brief, January 2022

Highlights

WFP, together with the Ministry of Education, introduced the School Menu Planner (SMP) PLUS tool to schools in Tsirang district, which has over 3,800 students in its school feeding programme.

Field production of Pinda’s Magic Bowl, a TV series promoting healthy diet among children, supported by WFP, was completed and post-production is underway.

Operational Update

• WFP, in partnership with the Ministry of Education, rolled out the School Meal Planner (SMP) PLUS tool in Tsirang district. It covered 17 schools with 3,828 students. Prior to the roll-out, WFP organized a workshop to familiarize participants with the PLUS tool. Participants included officials from the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Agriculture and Forests, the Department of Agricultural Marketing and Cooperatives, and the Department of Agriculture. This also included teachers, and officials from district education, health, and agriculture offices. WFP continues to test and improve the tool with the Ministry of Education. The digital tool will help to create optimal school menus, reducing costs and increasing nutrition by using locally sourced ingredients.

• With shooting of Pinda’s Magic Bowl, a five episode TV series completed, post-production work has started. The first episode is ready for broadcast. This WFP-supported series aims to promote healthy diets to its target audience of children aged 6-13 years. Edutainment is an effective tool for changing health behaviours; nutrition education will help children and their families make informed food choices and practice healthy eating habits. The series will be launched in March 2022.

• WFP conducted monitoring and evaluation of its agriculture programme through a year-end meeting with the Ministry of Agriculture and Forests and other implementing partners.

As part of programme monitoring, WFP also conducted a spot check on the Department of Agriculture. The spot check assessed due diligence and appropriate fund utilization in WFP supported components.