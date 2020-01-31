WFP Bhutan Country Brief, January 2020

Highlights

WFP saw major progress in its work related to disaster risk management, presenting an Emergency Telecommunication Cluster (ETC) Roadmap to government officials as an outcome of the recentlyheld ETC workshop in the capital.

WFP’s contribution towards improved nutrition was seen during a winter camp programme that taught rural students about nutrition through locally sourced food and interactive game-based sessions.

WFP continues to support capacity strengthening activities for its government beneficiaries, as exemplified by training sessions for cooks and teachers held within Bhutan, as well as a training for Bhutanese nutrition and food safety lab technicians in Singapore.

Operational Updates

• WFP presented the ETC Roadmap to the Department of Information Technology and Telecom in January, with the focus on strategic components and operational requirements to ensure uninterrupted telecommunications during disasters. This was an outcome of the Emergency Telecommunications Cluster (ETC) workshop held in December 2019. WFP will enlist a volunteer from the Japan International Corporation Agency (JICA) to assist in taking forward the ETC Roadmap.

These activities form part of initiatives to transfer essential technical skills and operational knowledge to national responders. WFP will also hire an international consultant with experience in disaster risk management to lead and take forward WFP’s support to disaster coordination, data preparedness, logistics and emergency telecommunication activities.

• WFP partnered with JICA in Bhutan to organize a winter camp for highland students from Laya Central School in Punakha district, a remote area inhabited by Yak herders. WFP facilitated interactive game-based sessions to the children to advance their knowledge on food, nutrition and dietary habits. WFP also provided nutritious meals using local food, for the camp’s duration.

• The programme, held in the town of Khuruthang, also taught the students through sessions on health and physical education, arts and crafts, music, martial arts, customised lectures on the sustainable farming system, waste management, machinery and construction.

• In a major capacity strengthening drive targeting school cooks and teachers, WFP supported the School Health and Nutrition Department of the Ministry of Education in a training programme involving 109 school cooks and 28 teachers from 15 schools. Held in the eastern district of Tashigang and the western district of Punakha, the programme allowed participants to gain deeper insights into areas related to food preparation, school feeding and nutrition management programme. The sessions were held in four batches between 8 to 30 January 2020. Capacity strengthening activities related to food safety, improved dietary habits and nutrition education have been identified as major WFP contributions in the Country Strategic Plan 2019-23.

• WFP also supported a capacity strengthening activity of laboratory technicians from Bhutan Agriculture and Food Regulatory Authority. WFP supported two participants from the organization to receive training at Romer Labs Singapore Pte Ltd in Singapore on operation and troubleshooting of laboratory equipment called high performance liquid chromatography, which is used for vitamin analysis. The activity is part of WFP’s overall contribution towards the capacity strengthening initiatives of government officials in various fields including nutrition and food safety.